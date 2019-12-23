QUINCY — The Port of Quincy is expanding its Quincy intermodal terminal, a storage and transfer facility for trains and trucks.
The expansion project will be done in two phases, according to a Monday press release. The $300,000 first phase will include the addition of 90,000 square feet of gravel surfacing for container storage.
Phase one, which will be funded by the port, will be designed by the end of the month and completed in early 2020, according to the release.
Phase two of the project will improve the terminal’s electrical and lighting systems. Three new power units will be installed to allow for the storage of up to 30 more refrigerated containers, according to the release. Three additional LED floodlights will also be installed in the yard.
The port will request federal or state assistance to help pay for the $400,000 cost of phase two, according to the release.
The intermodal terminal is accessible from BNSF tracks and has over 8,000 square feet of rail storage, according to the release.
“In particular, the Intermodal Terminal is providing storage and loading services for 40-foot export containers of frozen food products going by truck from central Washington to the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma, and the number of containers being stored and loaded at the Terminal has increased dramatically in the past three years,” read part of the release.