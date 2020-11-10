WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is weighing a pair of proposals from prospective buyers looking to acquire a piece of its downtown Wenatchee industrial property.
The 1.2-acre property is on the corner of Yakima and Columbia streets and has around 20,000 square feet of former fruit storage in two buildings. It was put up for sale in early October.
The first proposal is from developers Clay Gatens and Andrew Cusick, who plan to renovate the two buildings and lease them out to other businesses, according to documents they submitted to the port.
The other interested party is the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, which would use the property for office space and as a home for its weatherization and food distribution programs.
Both groups presented to the port commission in its meeting Tuesday. The commission is expected to select a buyer Nov. 24.
“That would allow commissioners to debate and rank the proposals,” Port CEO Jim Kuntz said in the meeting. “Then we can go from there.”
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council has offered $1.2 million for the property — which was the minimum purchase price listed in the request for proposals. Gatens and Cusick offered $1 million.
That offer was entered based on the pair’s expected revenue, and factoring in the cost of renovation — which they estimate at $300,000 to $400,000, Gatens said during the commission meeting.
“So backing into our purchase price, we basically looked at what we thought we could get for market rents and then what we’d be all into the building and what made sense,” he said. “So that’s what landed us at the $1 million number.”
One of their prospective tenants is Wenatchee Valley-based Armour Wines, which would make wine and offer a tasting room in the space. The other is a nationwide fire and water restoration company that wasn’t identified by name in the proposal.
The two companies would create around 40 or 50 new jobs for the area, Gatens said during the meeting.
“The opportunity to create 40 or 50 workforce and/or administrative jobs in the area for a company that’s servicing the local construction or trade industries is pretty important and has, in our opinion, a longer job growth trajectory than if those spaces were simply put into an office use,” Gatens said.
Job creation is one of the criteria the port will use to select the winning bid, according to its meeting documents. A prospective developer’s experience, purchase price, construction timeline and the project’s compatibility with the rest of the former Lineage Logistics properties are also included as decision criteria.
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is interested in the space for a potential mix of office and industrial space, Executive Director Alan Walker said during the commission meeting.
“We’d be moving all the operations of the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council into this location. We’re currently scattered around into four locations so bringing everybody together under one roof has been an aspiration for the organization,” he said. “So that’s what has prompted our interest into this — and bringing opportunity into the downtown area.”
The organization has a staff of 23 and doesn’t expect its workforce would grow significantly with the move, according to its proposal.
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council expects renovation costs to be in the $2.2 to $2.8 million range. The organization, which is a private not-for-profit corporation, would fund the purchase and construction through a mix of private, corporate and foundation donations — with potential support from the state’s capital budget, according to its proposal.
This is the second piece of former Lineage property the port has offered up for redevelopment. The port is selling the first piece – which includes three connected buildings totalling 36,830 square feet on 1.5 acres — to S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics for a multi-use activity center.
That was the only organization that submitted a proposal for the first property.
They’re among 11 buildings the port purchased from Lineage for $4.5 million in 2019. The port purchased the campus with the intent to divide up the properties and sell them back to the private sector for redevelopment.