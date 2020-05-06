WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Wednesday listed three of its Lineage Logistics buildings for sale.
The three former fruit warehouses sit on 1.5 acres on the northeast corner of Columbia Street and Orondo Avenue. They’re part of a 125,000-square-foot campus the port purchased last year for $4.5 million, or $36 per square foot.
The port is offering three sale options for the buildings, CEO Jim Kuntz said Tuesday. All three buildings can be purchased together with a minimum sales price of $2.1 million, which breaks out to roughly $57 per square foot.
Or the northern building can be purchased by itself for $1.05 million and the southern building can be purchased by itself for $1.3 million. Those both work out to around $73 per square foot. The port factored in its planning and environmental review work when setting the price, Kuntz said.
Interested developers will have to submit proposals that outline their vision for the property, how many jobs will be created and examples of past adaptive reuse projects they’ve completed, according to the port’s request for proposal documents.
The port will collect proposals until June 12 with an expected decision in early July, according to the documents.
“Our thought is to get the request for proposals out so the developers can look at the goals of the project the port has,” Kuntz said.
One of the port commission’s primary goals is to maintain consistent exterior architecture across the buildings. The port will approve the developer’s design plans as a condition of the sale, Kuntz said. Major changes during the buildout process would also need to be approved.
The interior design and layout is being left to the developer. The buildings are zoned in the Central Business District, which allows for a wide range of commercial uses.
The port owns eight other former Lineage buildings on the southern side of Orondo Avenue. Most are former freezer or fruit storage.
Those will likely be divided and sold in two sets. The port plans to list the southern buildings in late summer and the middle buildings after that, Kuntz said.
The three northern buildings listed this week could be one of the first major development projects after the state-mandated COVID-19 business restrictions are lifted, Kuntz said.
“We’re seeing this as one of the first economic stimulus projects to come out of the door once we open for business,” he said.
Interest from developers has so far been strong, Kuntz said. He’s hopeful the buildings’ architecture, proximity to Pybus Public Market and sales price should be enough to convert that interest into offers.
“I think that will overcome the COVID-19 business downturn,” he said.