EAST WENATCHEE — A former cryptocurrency mine in the Pangborn Business Park may one day house a “cluster” of startups or small distribution companies.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Thursday was awarded a $50,000 grant to study potential uses for the property. The grant, from the state's Community Economic Revitalization Board, will be matched by $16,667 in port dollars.
The property was leased in 2017 by cryptocurrency miner Giga Watt, which began construction of several “pods” to house mining equipment. The company went bankrupt in November 2018 before construction was finished. The pods are now in various stages of completion.
After an agreement with the bankruptcy court, the port now owns the buildings in addition to the land, CEO Jim Kuntz said.
“We’ve always owned the property but we had not owned the personal property,” he said. “About two or three weeks ago we finally finalized our agreement with the bankruptcy court and now the regional port owns not only the property but also the personal property on site.”
The feasibility study will take a look at what needs to be done to finish the construction and what businesses would be suitable to lease them, Kuntz said.
“What the commissioners wanted to know is can those buildings be repurposed? Is there a way to repurpose those, in particular, for small businesses?” he said. “Obviously we’re not going to be doing cryptocurrency in there and we’re not doing data mining, we’re going to be moving on from that.”
The port hopes to begin the study soon and weigh its options later this year, Kuntz said.
“We want to move on that quickly so we’re going to go out with a (request for proposals) and get a consultant on board,” he said. “Then we’re hoping sometime late this fall we’ll have some plans or at least report back saying what can be done with it.”