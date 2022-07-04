WENATCHEE — Three Boy Scouts land parcels just west of Squilchuck State Park could be up for sale, spelling trouble for the Scout-A-Vista property that Wenatchee Scouts know well.
Located at 3275 Mission Ridge Road, the Scout-A-Vista campground isn’t owned by Boy Scouts of America or the Grand Columbia Council, which operates throughout North Central Washington. Instead, it’s owned by Friends of Scout-A-Vista, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that bought the property from the Grand Columbia Council in 2012 to prevent it from being developed.
The organization leases the property back to the Council for $1 a year with the stipulation that the Council will maintain Scout-A-Vista as if it still owned the property. Friends of Scout-A-Vista president Erik Holmberg said the Council paid $100 upfront to lease the property for 100 years, which would give Boy Scouts access through the rest of the 21st century.
Now, three properties directly south of the Scout-A-Vista property are at risk of being sold to pay off debts that the national Boy Scouts organization incurred after being sued for child sexual abuse.
“Funding is an issue, especially in this economy,” Grand Columbia Council president Dustin Brunson said, but “nothing’s been decided for any properties.”
Brunson added that the properties would ideally be preserved by any potential future buyers.
“I have, over the years, met a few of the neighbors, and they would love it to stay as wild as possible,” he said.
If any of the parcels are sold, it could affect Scout-A-Vista — even though the Grand Columbia Council no longer owns the property. Because of the rugged terrain, the parcels are difficult to reach from the nearby Forest Ridge Drive and Mountain Ridge Road.
“We’d have to allow an easement through the camp to get to these parcels back there, which would really harm the beauty of the camp,” Holmberg said.
To prevent this, Holmberg said Friends of Scout-A-Vista wants to buy the three parcels from the Grand Columbia Council — just like it bought Scout-A-Vista itself.
“I’ve tried to raise money to do that, to get a price from the Council,” Holmberg said, “but we really haven’t gotten a firm number to fundraise for.”
Holmberg added the ultimate goal is to preserve all of the land so anyone can use it. The best way for people to help is to donate to Friends of Scout-A-Vista so the group can purchase the land, he added.
“Our biggest fear is that it gets purchased and developed,” he said.
Trent Brown is a student at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. This summer, he’s covering agriculture and local government as a Wenatchee World intern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone