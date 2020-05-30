Updated, 7:30 p.m. Saturday:
LAKE WENATCHEE — Wide-spread power outages are occurring in Lake Wenatchee, Plain and along Highway 2, from Coles Corner up to Stevens Pass. About 3,500 homes are out of power.
PUD spokesperson Kimberlee Craig said maintenance crews are looking for where the outage started. The origin of the likely-to-be weather related outages is not yet known, though people have reported lighting throughout the affected area.
So far, the PUD has restored power to Stevens Pass as well as a couple miles down the pass, she said.
PUD will be posting updates.