YAKIMA — Eastmont High was on a two-game win streak Friday night when they faced Eisenhower, a team that suffered a tough loss to Moses Lake the previous week.
The Wildcats dealt Ike another loss, winning decisively 45-14.
Eastmont got out to an early lead with 31 points in the first quarter and it was 45-0 at halftime.
“It was a great game,” Eastmont head coach Mike Don said. “We got our junior varsity in in the second half. That’s always a great opportunity for them.”
Several Wildcats got in on the action. Nathan Chang had an early big 50 yard return. Luke Gale threw three touchdown passes: one to Bryce Roe and one to Brooks Trovato.
Gunnar Peterson ran in a touchdown, Colby King finished with two, and Cameron Pope kicked 35-yard field goal.
Eastmont defense also snagged three fumble recoveries.
Eastmont hosts Moses Lake next Friday at 7 p.m.
Bulldogs bounce back against Jackrabbits
CASHMERE — Coming off of their first loss of the season, Cashmere hosted an old league opponent Friday night, now back in the CTL, the Quincy Jackrabbits.
The Bulldogs won 55-7.
By the end of the night Cashmere had a total of eight touchdowns, scored by eight separate Bulldogs.
“The kids played well,” Cashmere Head Coach Bryan Bremer said. “We built up a lead and we're able to play a lot of younger guys, which is always good to get that experience.”
Cashmere’s Quarterback Trenton Mason threw six for nine, passing 118 yards for three touchdowns. Luke Jacobson had 14 carries for 103 yards rushing and one touchdown. Jack Croci had three receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.
Brody Larson, a freshman, finished with four tackles and a fumble recovery that he carried 61 yards before he was finally brought down on the one yard line.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.