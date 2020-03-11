NCW — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders holds a slim lead over former Vice President Joe Biden on the Democratic side of Tuesday’s statewide presidential primary. In North Central Washington, Sanders is carrying three of the four counties, though thousands of votes remain uncounted.
Biden has the edge in Douglas County for Tuesday’s election, which will be certified March 20. Most Democratic candidates on the ballot have dropped out of the race.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, the sole Republican on the ballot, has received nearly 100% of that party’s vote in the four counties. Fewer than 100 write-in votes have been submitted by Republicans in each county.
Chelan County
Sanders has received 2,027 votes (29.85%) to Biden’s 1,720 votes (25.33%). Voter turnout is at 32.98%, with an estimated 6,307 ballots left to count.
Douglas County
Biden has received 911 votes (33.97%) to Sanders’ 788 votes (29.38%). Voter turnout is at 27.24%, with an estimated 4,400 ballots left to count.
Grant County
Sanders has received 1,313 votes (30.8%) to Biden’s 989 votes (23.2%). Voter turnout is at 32.21%, with an estimated 800 ballots left to count.
Okanogan County
Sanders has received 1,380 votes (34.37%) to Biden’s 1,181 votes (29.41%). Voter turnout is at 38.06%, with an estimated 1,000 ballots left to count.