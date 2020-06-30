WENATCHEE — Little Red’s Espresso & Bakery hung a Pride flag at a table in its courtyard on Sunday evening in support of the first Wenatchee Pride & NCW BLM Action Council march.
The next morning, employees of the coffee stand outside Pybus Public Market found the rainbow flag had been set on fire overnight. No other property was damaged.
“I personally feel like it was obviously a very directed message,” said owner Aubrey Dickinson on Tuesday. “It's not my battle, it's not my journey, but ... I feel like it’s my job to stand up for what’s right and I feel like that was very wrong, personally.”
Security footage from Pybus has been turned over to police, Dickinson said. She hadn’t seen the footage when she was interviewed Tuesday, but was told by Pybus officials that the video apparently shows a single person setting fire to the flag about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
As of Tuesday morning, there have not been any arrests. The suspect, if arrested, would likely face charges of reckless burning and malicious mischief, and possibly arson, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld with the Wenatchee Police Department.
Developing enough evidence to classify the incident as a hate crime could be difficult. He explained that although the Pride flag is clearly representative of the LGBTQ community, investigators must be able to prove the act was targeting a specific individual or cause.
“...Without a specific victim it may not be possible to get there,” Reinfeld said.
In response to flag burning, Wenatchee Pride condemned the act and showed its support of Little Red’s on social media.
“When someone questions why we still need a #Pride event, remember this flag burning. Then remember the brutal murder of #BraylaStone, a black transgender teenager, at the hands of another coward and bigot just three days ago. Brayla was seventeen years old. There is a direct line between these two events,” Wenatchee Pride wrote.
The post continued, “The intentionality behind these pathetic acts is to other us and make us feel as if we don’t belong. We do. Hate doesn’t. These acts are committed by people who mean to intimidate and create fear. We are not afraid. They are.”
And while one Pride flag was burned, two more are flying in its place at Little Red’s.