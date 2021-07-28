BREWSTER — Voters who live in the public hospital district served by Three Rivers Hospital are being asked for a one-year special levy that will raise $840,000.
The ballot measure, if approved Aug. 3, will cost property owners 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed value that would be collected in 2022. It’s the same cost property owners are paying this year for the levy approved by voters in April 2020. The amount is in addition to the district’s regular property tax levy of about 68 cents per $1,000.
The hospital district, which includes areas of Douglas and Okanogan counties, provides service from Mazama to Monse to Mansfield. Money raised from the special levy will be used to pay for healthcare services and facility expansion, maintenance and development.
Services provided by the district include an emergency room, physician clinic and acute care hospital.
Approval requires a 60% yes vote. Ballots are due Tuesday. More information on the levy and primary election can be found at wwrld.us/healthlevy.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.