Lee Elementary School second graders react to an egg splatting on the ground in an egg-drop fail Feb. 7 in the back parking lot of RH2 Engineering in East Wenatchee. For a science study, the students toured the company then watched as civil engineer Devon Petit dropped eggs in protective containers from 20 feet onto a plastic sheet over pavement. About a dozen employees of RH2 Engineering designed the egg holders before they were dropped. The children will try it themselves before a March 2 district wide competition at Eastmont Junior High School.
I received a call from Lee Elementary School who told me about an egg drop they were involved in with RHW Engineering. I’d photographed these before but this event was different because engineers were designing the egg holders. All the children were lined up to watch the drop and I focused on them and their reactions when one-by-one, eggs were dropped from a lift. Some didn’t make it and the reactions were wonderful.
Fabulous Feet dancers warm up and get ready to perform at the beginning of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Feb. 11. A slide show is projected to the audience on the other side of the screen showing previous year's royalty including this photograph of last year's queen Rianne Salcido.
I’ve photographed many years of the Apple Blossom Pageant night and am given full access back stage. It’s a treat to get to document what people in the audience don’t see.
Joanna Talbot salutes the American flag at the start of a awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6. Published Feb. 4.
Photographing Wenatchee Scout Troop 7 last June during a Flag Day ceremony, I noticed a number of girls in uniform and involved in the activities. Talking to one of the leaders, I was told that there were about seven in the troop and new ones were joining. I knew about a decision to allow girls to join the organization but hadn’t yet heard of anything happening locally. I had been in Boy Scouts growing up and thought about how to pursue the story for a number of months and decided to document what it was like to attend meetings and a camping experience.
Brian DeShazo, a volunteer for K.C. Help, makes room to store a medical bed at the distribution center in Wenatchee. The organization is building an an additional storage unit in East Wenatchee. Published Feb. 11.
My wife works with chronically ill people and often mentions the Knights of Columbus K.C. Help program. I looked them up and found out this was their 25th year of operation so spent some time with them while they helped people with medical equipment needs.
Victoria Conner, right, laughs while her sister Cassandra, center, reads her letter aloud that talks about Victoria's recent breakup with a friend at the Wenatchee Public Library's Anti Valentine's Day party Feb. 14. At left is their friend Gabriela Lopez. The sign in the background says, "Love Stinks." Later, Victoria shredded the letter. This is the first year for the party that also included listing worst first dates, and bad breakups.
I went to the Wenatchee Library’s Anti Valentine’s Day party to see what might happen and was able to capture this moment as girlfriends talk and write about past relationships. Sometimes I don’t know what to expect when I go to events but try to keep an open mind so I don’t miss good moments that tell a story.
Lee Elementary School second graders react to an egg splatting on the ground in an egg-drop fail Feb. 7 in the back parking lot of RH2 Engineering in East Wenatchee. For a science study, the students toured the company then watched as civil engineer Devon Petit dropped eggs in protective containers from 20 feet onto a plastic sheet over pavement. About a dozen employees of RH2 Engineering designed the egg holders before they were dropped. The children will try it themselves before a March 2 district wide competition at Eastmont Junior High School.
I received a call from Lee Elementary School who told me about an egg drop they were involved in with RHW Engineering. I’d photographed these before but this event was different because engineers were designing the egg holders. All the children were lined up to watch the drop and I focused on them and their reactions when one-by-one, eggs were dropped from a lift. Some didn’t make it and the reactions were wonderful.
Fabulous Feet dancers warm up and get ready to perform at the beginning of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Feb. 11. A slide show is projected to the audience on the other side of the screen showing previous year's royalty including this photograph of last year's queen Rianne Salcido.
I’ve photographed many years of the Apple Blossom Pageant night and am given full access back stage. It’s a treat to get to document what people in the audience don’t see.
Joanna Talbot salutes the American flag at the start of a awards ceremony at First United Methodist Church Dec. 6. Published Feb. 4.
Photographing Wenatchee Scout Troop 7 last June during a Flag Day ceremony, I noticed a number of girls in uniform and involved in the activities. Talking to one of the leaders, I was told that there were about seven in the troop and new ones were joining. I knew about a decision to allow girls to join the organization but hadn’t yet heard of anything happening locally. I had been in Boy Scouts growing up and thought about how to pursue the story for a number of months and decided to document what it was like to attend meetings and a camping experience.
Brian DeShazo, a volunteer for K.C. Help, makes room to store a medical bed at the distribution center in Wenatchee. The organization is building an an additional storage unit in East Wenatchee. Published Feb. 11.
My wife works with chronically ill people and often mentions the Knights of Columbus K.C. Help program. I looked them up and found out this was their 25th year of operation so spent some time with them while they helped people with medical equipment needs.
Victoria Conner, right, laughs while her sister Cassandra, center, reads her letter aloud that talks about Victoria's recent breakup with a friend at the Wenatchee Public Library's Anti Valentine's Day party Feb. 14. At left is their friend Gabriela Lopez. The sign in the background says, "Love Stinks." Later, Victoria shredded the letter. This is the first year for the party that also included listing worst first dates, and bad breakups.
I went to the Wenatchee Library’s Anti Valentine’s Day party to see what might happen and was able to capture this moment as girlfriends talk and write about past relationships. Sometimes I don’t know what to expect when I go to events but try to keep an open mind so I don’t miss good moments that tell a story.
Editor’s note:At the beginning of every month, Wenatchee World Photo Editor Don Seabrook reflects on his best photos published the previous month. For more photographs, go to Living Images at wenatcheeworld.com.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone