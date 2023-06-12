Dane Breslin

Rev. Dane Breslin shows a painting of a person in a rainbow covering that someone dropped anonymously at the Sunnyslope Church June 6. The church held a "Pride Service" June 4.

WENATCHEE — The Sunnyslope Church held a “Pride Service” June 4, with about 70 attendees led by openly queer minister Rev. Dane Breslin, in honor of Pride Month and to promote inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people — a message he said he has spread since taking the position in the fall.

“A pride service is important in a Christian space because Jesus teaches us to love our neighbors and move towards the inflicted and care for the people that are being oppressed," Breslin, 32, said. “That is what the church should be doing and right now the LGBTQ+ community is being oppressed and afflicted.”



