WENATCHEE — The Sunnyslope Church held a “Pride Service” June 4, with about 70 attendees led by openly queer minister Rev. Dane Breslin, in honor of Pride Month and to promote inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people — a message he said he has spread since taking the position in the fall.
“A pride service is important in a Christian space because Jesus teaches us to love our neighbors and move towards the inflicted and care for the people that are being oppressed," Breslin, 32, said. “That is what the church should be doing and right now the LGBTQ+ community is being oppressed and afflicted.”
Breslin said there have been efforts to eliminate queer spaces here in Wenatchee.
“When a non-profit like Pybus gets some pressure from homophobic, transphobic or queerphobic groups, then cancels abruptly a drag queen story hour, that is an example (of oppression),” he said. He was referring to YWCA North Central Washington’s Drag Queen Story Hour being relocated from Pybus Public Market to the YWCA in October 2022.
He said someone cutting the Wenatchee Pride banner recently may not be oppression, but was another form of intimidation.
"That's saying queer people aren't welcome here," he said, because queer people often live in fear of becoming a victim in a hate crime, especially visible queer people, like transsexual and non-binary people, according to him.
Some in the congregation said Breslin is the only openly queer pastor in the Wenatchee Valley. Breslin himself doesn't know if that is true, but said he doesn't know of another openly queer pastor in the valley.
Breslin has a master’s degree in theology and was ordained by the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. He has led the progressive church since November, when someone from the leadership board reached out to him to apply, as that person thought he was a good fit, he said.
The Sunnyslope Church belongs to both the Church of the Brethren and the United Church of Christ.
Breslin said being a queer minister can draw criticism from conservative religious groups, white supremacy groups, and even from some members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
He said so far he has not received criticism in the valley, but thinks that may be due to being new leading the church.
“I think there’s a group of people that want to say that queer people can’t be Christians and I disagree with that,” Breslin said.
He said throughout his life, identifying as queer and religious, he’s heard from both liberal and conservative people he could not belong in Christian spaces.
“I think it does make a lot of people uncomfortable from across the political spectrum (being a queer minister), but it also gives more people hope,” he said.
At the pride service Sunday, Breslin told his congregation to call out white Christian nationalism and stand up for marginalized groups, like people of color, people who identify as LGBTQIA+, and to be pro-abortion. It's a message he said he tells them at every service.
He said social justice is embedded in the Christian faith.
“I don’t think I’m bringing a social justice aspect to church,” Breslin said. “I think Jesus Christ was socially just and that the Bible is focused on justice and righteousness. I’m not creating a new thing; this is what I learned in seminary; this is what is in the tradition.”
It's the kind of message his congregation was looking for.
One of those was Karen Dunning-Wells, who has attended the church since 1976. She said the church has always been a “peace church” and she has been a peace activist all her life.
“I really like Dane. I think he’s a wonderful minister. I love his messages. He has real deep and insightful things to say,” Dunning-Wells said.
She said around 12 years ago, the Sunnyslope Church’s leadership board started to have conversations about how to be more “open and affirming.”
Dunning-Wells said the leadership board team held small group discussions and/or talked to the people in their congregation at their homes about being a pro-LGBTQIA+ church that would not just welcome queer people to their church as they had, but place them in leadership positions and take positions on LGBTQIA+ issues.
She said after a year of holding conversations, the whole congregation voted to be a pro-LGBTQIA+ church.
“We didn’t just go out on a limb or someone on the leadership team decided ‘Let’s have a gay pastor,'" Dunning-Wells said. “It was a congregational effort that was decided with a lot of individual in-depth, personal conversations and then a church vote to say, ‘This is the stand we’re making; this is what we believe in; this is what we’re going to be.'”
Christina Davitt and her wife Mary Timiras have attended the Sunnyslope Church since November, when a friend told them they may like Breslin and his messages. They haven't stopped attending since, Davitt said.
"They're open and they're affirming," Davitt said.
She volunteers for the church and was recently elected chair of worship.
"They really put their money where there mouth is," Davitt said about the church.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone