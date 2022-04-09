EAST WENATCHEE — Fire officials are pushing to form a regional fire authority by combining the fire districts that protect Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and surrounding areas.
The cost to the public could be the same with or without a merger.
Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 are expected to ask voters to approve a levy lid lift that would bring property tax rates for fire services both districts to $1.50 per $1,000 per assessed value.
“That is to hire additional firefighters to compensate for the drastic decline in volunteers and also to replenish our funds for fleet and equipment replacement,” Chief Brian Brett said Friday. He said hiring more firefighters would allow the districts’ combined seven fire stations to each be staffed by two career firefighters at all times.
Voters within Douglas County Fire District 2, which includes East Wenatchee and Rock Island, now pay $1.29 per $1,000. The 21 cent increase would bump taxes on a $300,000 property from $387 to $450. A $500,000 property would go from $645 to $750.
Voters in Chelan County Fire District 1, which includes Wenatchee, Sunnyslope and Malaga, currently pay a little more — $1.31 per $1,000. Taxes on a $300,000 property would increase from $396 to $450 and from $660 to $750 on a $500,000 property.
“If we were a regional fire authority this funding would allow us to staff every station with a minimum of two people, supplemented by our college student program and our volunteers,” Brett said.
Fire commissioners have hosted two joint meetings discussing the possibility of a regional fire authority and will meet again at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Station 11, 206 Easy St. in Wenatchee.
They have until May 13 to place a levy measure on the August primary election ballot. If approved, the regional fire authority could begin operating in January 2023. But if commissioners are undecided by the May deadline, the earliest they could stand up a regional fire authority is January 2024, according to Brett.
Brett has headed both departments as the permanent chief of Chelan County Fire District 1 and the acting chief of Douglas County Fire District 2 since February 2021 when the two districts began exploring a possible merger.
“If we become an RFA (regional fire authority), can we provide equal or better service to the public?” Brett asked. “The answer is yes because it’s financially and operationally better as one. We eliminate redundancy in taxation by sharing our resources.”
The August ballot measure would ask voters to approve a property tax of $1.50 per $1,000 specifically for the regional fire authority. However, if voters don’t approve the tax, essentially rejecting the merger, each district would come back to voters with requests to raise their individual tax rates to $1.50 per $1,000, Brett said.
Douglas County Fire District 2 would ask its voters to raise its rate from $1.29 to $1.50, and Chelan County Fire District 1 would ask its voters to raise its rate from $1.31 to $1.50.
“Douglas County 2 is building a new station in Rock Island, however there’s no people to staff it with,” Brett said. “Douglas County 2 has to ask for funding to staff that station — regional fire authority or not.”