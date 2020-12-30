WENATCHEE — If completed, the Riverfront Village Apartments would be the largest single housing complex in Wenatchee.
The developer behind the project last week applied for building permits, bringing the complex one step closer to life and setting the stage for the next chapter of Wenatchee's downtown waterfront development.
The project would include about 454 units spread across five buildings standing five stories tall. They would be located on the former Lineage Logistics campus on the corner of North Worthen and Fifth streets.
The developer is Redmond-based Anandacom LLC, a commercial real estate company that builds and manages a range of residential and retail projects, according to its website.
The only active project listed on its website is Wenatchee's, which it says will “set a new standard for the city.”
The complex was first proposed in January 2020 when the company filed a request for a pre-application meeting with the city of Wenatchee. Since then, the developers have been working with the city to adapt their plans in preparation for permit applications, Community Development Director Glen DeVries said.
The layout has changed slightly since then, but the overall scope of the project is very similar to the original plan, according to documents filed with the city.
The current plans call for three 99-unit buildings, one 84-unit building and one 73-unit building. A one-story recreation building, a pool and roughly 540 parking spaces are also planned.
The existing vacant cold-storage and office buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for the apartments, according to the documents.
The building permit applications were received last week and are now under review with city planners. Once that’s complete, the general public will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the proposal.
A timeline when of construction may start or end is not yet clear, DeVries said.
If approved and completed as planned, it would offer almost exactly the same number of units as the Riverside 9 and 600 Riverside apartments combined. Those two complexes, which are owned by Kirkland-based Weidner Apartment Homes, are also just a quarter-mile away from this project.
The project site is currently owned by Lineage Logistics, a fruit storage company that decided to sell its two main campuses in Wenatchee last year.
The southern campus, on the corner of Orondo and Columbia streets, was purchased by the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority last year. The port is now dividing up the property and selling the pieces for private redevelopment.
This northern property is 7.83 acres and tucked between Riverfront Park to the east and the BNSF Railway tracks to the west. Beyond its innate value, redevelopment of the property has drawn extra attention due to its proximity to the current Chelan County PUD headquarters, which is just across the railroad tracks.
After the PUD moves into its new consolidated headquarters in Olds Station in a few years, the existing campus will be redeveloped. Planning for that process is underway now but no concrete plans for the property have been decided.