WENATCHEE — Fifty-seven years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech.
In downtown Wenatchee Friday, roughly 75 to 100 people assembled in remembrance of the March on Washington led by Dr. King in 1963 and to protest police brutality.
“So today we want to gather together to see each other, to honor the lives and the bodies that have come before us,” said Dusti Mahoney with the NCW Black Lives Matter Action Council. “To honor the bodies of Jacob Blake, Sandra Bland, George Floyd. There are so many names I can’t even say them all.”
The protesters marched from the plaza fountain at the Numerica Performing Arts Center to the Chelan County Courthouse where they sang softly and then observed 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto the neck of George Floyd in May.
The death of Floyd sparked Black Lives Matter protests nationwide against police brutality. The demonstration in Wenatchee was hosted by the NCW Black Lives Matter Action Council.
“So I’m here today to tell Wenatchee that black lives matter and they will continue to matter until there is equality — and after,” Mahoney said.
She explained that during the civil rights movement of the 1960s, protesters sang, rather than chanted, as they marched.
“They were old negro spirituals,” Mahoney said. “They were the same songs that my people sang while picking cotton for the white people who ripped them from their land.”
Protesters sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” often called the Black national anthem, and “We Shall Overcome.”
Mahoney told those in attendance to think of Dr. King while they sang.
“He had had a dream. And his dream lives on today in each and every one of us: that one day we’ll be able to be judged by the content of our character and not our skin,” Mahoney said. “And that is our dream today. That is why we march today. That is why we sing today.