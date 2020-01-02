MANSON — The Manson School Board has scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday to talk about issuing $550,000 in limited general obligation bonds to help buy Leffler Field.
The long-term vision for the 5-acre site near Highway 150 and Wapato Point Parkway includes athletic fields, an amphitheater and a community center, though the specifics have not been determined.
Buying the property is the first step.
The school district and the Manson Parks and Recreation District reached a tentative agreement in late November to jointly buy the former orchard property from Edna R. Leffler’s estate for $1.3 million. In addition to the proposed bonds, the other funding sources include $500,000 from Chelan County and $265,000 in state funds.
The two boards met Dec. 12 to discuss the agreement that will provide guidance on how the property will be jointly owned and operated, Superintendent Matt Carlson said.
“The meeting was productive and helped shape key components,” he said. “If both boards approve the purchase agreement, a date at the end of January will be scheduled for closing.”
The Manson Chamber of Commerce started the process of preserving the property for public use in 2018, with a plan to buy it and donate it to the parks district, but county and state funding requires a public agency to maintain the property. The parks district then tried to buy the property, but couldn’t secure funding. The agreement with the school district followed.
The bond sale, if approved as proposed, would be repaid over 15 years from the district’s general fund, though it could be paid off earlier without penalty, Charlton said. The district would make two $21,800 payments each year.
Charlton described the interest rates as “favorable,” at 2.3% for the first five years, 2.5% for the next five years and 2.75% for the last five years.
“No additional funds will be requested from our community to complete this purchase,” he said.
The meeting is in the Manson High School Student Center, 1000 Totem Pole Road. For information call 687-3140.