Malaga Park

Chelan County, Chelan PUD and the Malaga-Colockum Community Council are collaborating in the project development of a new riverfront park in malaga, located potentially across 24 acres.

MALAGA — The public is invited to comment and review an early design concept for a new 24-acre riverfront park in Malaga, equipped with a boat launch, swimming area, playground, sport fields and more.

A public event is planned for Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Malaga Fire Station, located at 3760 W. Malaga Rd. People can drop in between those hours to review the park concept and leave their comments, according to a Chelan County news release.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

