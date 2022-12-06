MALAGA — The public is invited to comment and review an early design concept for a new 24-acre riverfront park in Malaga, equipped with a boat launch, swimming area, playground, sport fields and more.
A public event is planned for Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Malaga Fire Station, located at 3760 W. Malaga Rd. People can drop in between those hours to review the park concept and leave their comments, according to a Chelan County news release.
For those that cannot attend, people can visit wwrld.us/malaga to learn about the project as well as leave a comment and vote on the different aspects of the project — the playground equipment, style of restrooms and picnic areas.
Comments are being accepted through Dec. 16.
The site of the potential park is located off the Malaga Alcoa Highway and right off Goose Rock Lane.
The location was selected based on the work of a consulting team, stakeholder group and the collaboration of Chelan County, Chelan PUD and the Malaga-Colockum Community Council.
The project team is currently working towards acquisition of the land and funding for the park, according to the Chelan County website. Learn more about the project here: wwrld.us/malagapark.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone