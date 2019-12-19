EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County PUD plans to significantly raise power rates for cryptocurrency miners and data centers, in part to help pay f…
WENATCHEE — The Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority on Monday arranged a meeting of 50 stakeholders to discuss the Douglas County PUD’s proposed rate increases for cryptocurrency miners and data centers.
East Wenatchee Mayor-elect Jerrilea Crawford, State Rep. Keith Goehner and Eastmont School District Superintendent Garn Christensen were among more than a dozen public officials who attended, according to a signup list provided by the port.
“We went around the room and everybody had a chance to talk about what the impacts would be for them,” Port CEO Jim Kuntz said Thursday. “Some of them said ‘This would put us out of business.’ Others were very, very concerned that future expansion would be curtailed."
Representatives from both Sabey Corporation and Actapio, the county’s large data centers, said at the meeting they’ll stop expansion plans if the rate increases are enacted, Kuntz said.
Working with state Department of Revenue data, the port estimates there are around 500 people in Douglas County employed in the blockchain and data center industries, Kuntz said. Their median wage is $62,000.
The Port has hired Bill Gaines, the retired CEO of the Tacoma Public Utilities, to help analyze the rate proposal.
In addition to possible job losses, property tax revenue in the county could suffer if the data centers leave, Kuntz said.
Douglas County data centers are valued at nearly $1 billion and they pay about $9.6 million in property taxes every year, according to data compiled by the port. Without that value, the levy rates for other taxpayers would increase.
“If assessed value goes down, then property taxes are going to go up,” Kuntz said. “I do think this is one of the unattended consequences for the Douglas County PUD commissioners. They continue to think in the terms of ratepayers: ‘How is this going to impact ratepayers?’ But you have to think in terms of property taxpayers and, by definition, in Douglas County they’re the same.”
That was also a concern raised by the Douglas County Commission in an email sent to the PUD and media outlets on Tuesday. Commissioner Kyle Steinburg said in the email that a more comprehensive study needs to be done.
“We have made great strides and have had increasing revenues year over year and it would be extremely detrimental to the residents of Douglas County to have a rate or business plan from the PUD disenfranchise existing businesses and discourage new business,” read part of the email.
Steinburg said Thursday that the county and other public agencies that rely on property tax revenue weren’t included in the planning process.
“My main concern was the lack of inclusion of any outside agencies, water district, sewer district, school district and the county,” he said. “All of us are affected by this.”
Douglas County PUD General Manager Gary Ivory said Tuesday that the utility wants to support all customers in the counties, but its priority is providing utility service.
“Our concern is not property tax, our mission is to provide utility service. Our mission is to provide the best possible utility service at the lowest possible cost,” he said. “So we’re going to try to do that for all of our customers, Sabey included. We don’t want to limit their future growth here so we’re going to try to work with them, but we only have so much resource available here.”