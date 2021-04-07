EAST WENATCHEE — After two days of meetings with other public officials, the Douglas PUD Commission plans to vote Monday on a proposed power delivery rate policy for new large power users.
For more than a year, a coalition led by the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority has pushed the Douglas County PUD to keep industrial users' power costs competitive to encourage economic growth. Concerned with the data centers’ power consumption and potential risk — as well as external financial pressures — the PUD has moved to increase some service costs.
In a three-hour meeting Tuesday, around 30 local officials had their most in-depth and wide-ranging public discussion on the topic yet. A second meeting was held Wednesday with just a few attendees.
Through both meetings, the three PUD commissioners said they were open to feedback and had not yet made up their minds on a final decision. At the end of the second meeting, they agreed to vote on the proposal on Monday.
Only one change was made to the original rate structure: an adjustment to a relatively small administrative fee from a fixed rate to one that would vary based on the needs of each customer.
“I’m ready to move forward with the timeline,” Commissioner Aaron Viebrock said at the Wednesday meeting. “We can have these meetings and pick things apart over and over but at some point we have to make a decision. Frankly, I’m getting tired of these meetings. I know they’re necessary and stuff, but we’ve talked about the same thing for so long. We trust our staff to put the numbers together and we’re trying to do what’s fair. I don’t think we’re trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes, but I think everybody is trying to move on.”
The power delivery rate proposal stems from a policy the PUD commission passed last year that said any new large power users in the county would have to get their power from the wholesale market, rather than the PUD-owned Wells Dam. This wouldn’t apply to average residential customers’ rates.
The power would be purchased from external sources, brought in across the PUD’s transmission lines and delivered to the user’s facility in Douglas County.
The cost of that service, also called a wheeling rate, is what's being determined now.
This policy would apply to a new business in any industry using more than around 1.5 megawatts, but the conversation has largely centered on Microsoft’s planned data center near Pangborn Memorial Airport.
That’s primarily because of the project’s scope: building permits show the first of three proposed buildings to be valued at $409 million.
And while the facility’s power consumption hasn’t been finalized, Microsoft has asked the PUD whether a 180 MW load could be accommodated. The rest of Douglas County’s power usage totals around 130 MW.
Since Microsoft would have to buy power on the wholesale market, its load won’t cut into the Wells Dam capacity that powers the rest of the county.
The company is also committed to making sure residential rates don’t go up, Microsoft Senior Energy Project Manager Emily Watt said during the Tuesday meeting.
“We are committed to paying our fair share,” she said. “We really don’t want to shift costs — we don’t want the question to be ‘Do you have a higher electric bill or a lower property tax bill?’ We want you to have the same electric bill and a lower property tax bill.”
But the company has concerns about how the PUD’s rate proposal is structured, she said.
“We continue to encourage the PUD and the commissioners to set a rate that’s fair for all ratepayers and allows the stated goal of continuing economic development in the community,” she said. “We’re really excited to come here.”
The rate is a complicated formula that includes several fixed and variable factors. The net cost would be around $0.046 per kilowatt hour, including power costs, the PUD said. It will also increase a couple percent a year to keep up with inflation.
Washington state’s average industrial rate is just below $0.054 KWh, the PUD said.
The PUD’s proposal would have an 11% rate of return, which the utility would apply toward future infrastructure improvements or other unexpected costs, officials said.
Commissioner Ron Skagen said during Tuesday’s meeting that he values the data centers that have expanded in the county, but they have inherent risk that the PUD needs to mitigate with this rate structure.
“I firmly believe long term that Douglas PUD is going to have very attractive rates, but we’re not going to be the cheapest in the world,” Skagen said in the meeting. “And we’ve been the cheapest in the world and that was not wise, quite frankly. … I used to brag about it and it was false pride. We had these big issues coming and I’m embarrassed actually.”
This proposal covers new customers but, in its action last year, the PUD enacted a policy to increase rates for existing data centers and cryptocurrency miners over the next five years.
“The easiest thing for us to do as commissioners would be to lower the rates. That would be the easiest thing to do. And, you know, I’m 67 and I’ll let the next guy worry about that,” he said in the Tuesday meeting. “Quite frankly the easiest thing to do is to succumb — we’re trying to do the right thing. But I believe for the high energy users, it will never be low enough. I like them, we have a great history with Sabey, they’ve been involved. I’m not saying I don’t like any of these people but that’s their job.”
As well as investing in its transmission and distribution systems, the PUD is also facing what it says will be a $500 million repair project at Wells Dam in the future. A new state law that requires utilities to provide 100% clean energy by 2045 is also influencing the PUD’s policy decisions, Skagen said in the Tuesday meeting.
“We have 10 years, maybe 15 years of some difficult financial decisions here,” he said. “We have to tighten our belt, we have to be strong, we have to make the right decisions and we don’t have the room to make a mistake.”
The power delivery rate policy was introduced in January. Two rate hearings were held in February and March to collect public feedback. The meetings this week came after the port and a group of other public officials requested further public discussions.
The public officials have maintained that the data centers’ contribution to the community outweighs adverse effects.
The East Wenatchee Water District has already seen its partnership with Microsoft fund millions of dollars of improvements to its reservoir and pumping system, District Manager Vince Johnston said during the meeting.
Property tax from data centers is also pointed to as a boon for residential taxpayers. An analysis from the port found that if Microsoft brought $1 billion of property to Douglas County, an average homeowner’s property tax bill would go down.
In some East Wenatchee taxing districts, that could be reduced by $700 and in outlying areas of the county it may be $300, according to port documents.
Increased tax revenue is one of the reasons the Douglas County Commission supports this kind of economic growth, said Commissioner Dan Sutton, who also spoke at length during the Tuesday meeting.
“When we get a little animated about topics like this, it’s because we see that entire encompassing picture: what it does to benefit or what it does to harm every citizen in Douglas County,” he said.
Douglas County’s largest data center company, the Sabey Corporation, has also brought a significant number of jobs to the area, General Manager Ryan Beebout said in the Wednesday meeting.
"When we came to Douglas County 14 years ago, we knew that we would be here for the long run. We intend to be here for a very long time,” he said. “... Data centers do get a bad rep but we do have employees, lots of employees, and most of those are family-wage jobs.”
Between the company and its tenants, Sabey's East Wenatchee campus has 128 full-time employees.