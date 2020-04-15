DRYDEN — Chelan County Public Works is asking residents not to take large loads of furniture and other spring-cleaning debris to the Dryden and Chelan transfer stations while the facilities are on shortened hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The facilities are open to the general public Fridays and Saturdays for drop off of general household waste.
“The staff at the Dryden Transfer Station tells us about half of its customers this past weekend did not have general household waste,” Public Works spokeswoman Jill FitzSimmons said in a press release Wednesday. “They were seeing one new car every 90 seconds. With a smaller staff and these larger loads, the lines are harder to process. When we are back up to full staff, we will be able to take these larger loads.”
The Dryden Transfer Station has added a credit service to help avoid handling cash as another way to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For information on transfer station hours, go to wwrld.us/2RFlt2Z.