WENATCHEE — Eight power-generation units in Powerhouse 2 at Rock Island Dam will be rehabilitated over the next 10 years.
The Chelan County PUD Commission on Monday approved a $4.5 million contract with GE Renewables to begin the design process for the rehabilitation, according to a Monday press release.
The design is expected to be completed later this year, with rehabilitation starting in 2022 and ending in 2030. Each unit will be down for about a year during rehabilitation.
“These units were installed in the late 1970s and have run trouble-free for the most part,” Rock Island Dam Engineering and Project Manager John Sagerser said in the release. “They have a 40-year design life and they are beginning to show signs of wear.”
The eight horizontal bulb generating units in Powerhouse 2 are the only ones of their kind on the Columbia River and among few in North America, according to the release.
Each “submarine-like” bulb is cased in a watertight steel shell, according to the PUD website.
Rock Island Dam’s first powerhouse was completed in 1933 and the second powerhouse was built in 1979, according to the PUD’s website. Rehabilitation work on the original powerhouse began in 2005 and is expected to wrap up in the next few years.