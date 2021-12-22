WENATCHEE — The Chelan PUD is looking at a long-term energy contracts to sell surplus energy produced by the Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams.
“Increasing levels of commitment to decarbonizing the electric sector, particularly in the western United States, is increasing the value of hydropower,” General Manager Steve Wright said Tuesday in a news release. “This is translating into a good time to sell Chelan PUD’s surplus for the benefit of power purchasers and our customer-owners.
Carbon-free hydropower provides the capability to produce electricity on demand, which the PUD considers a particularly valuable product as the West moves away from the use of fossil-fuel fired resources that have historically supported a reliable electrical grid.
Surplus energy produced by the PUD’s Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams are sold wholesale in wholesale power markets. Its contracts are based on selling a “slice” of Chelan’s hydropower output, which reduces risk of variable output from hydropower production, the release said.
The current negotiations focus on long-term slice contracts that are based on the cost of production, plus an adder for the value of hydropower as the foundation of a clean energy portfolio.
The news release said that’s important for potential energy buyers as they prepare for major regulatory changes regarding carbon-free energy and resource adequacy.
The added value will help the PUD keep local rates among the lowest in the nation while also providing public power benefits, such as park amenities and broadband capability. The contracts also help cover future costs of producing hydropower at Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams, the release said.
On Monday, PUD staff updated the PUD’s board of commissioners on current contract negotiations. Staffers are expected to return to the commissioners within 10 days to ask for approval of a resolution that would give authority for management to sign a 20-year contract for up to 10 percent of Chelan PUD’s hydropower capability.
“Our vision, ‘to provide the best value for the most people for the longest time,’ applies to everything we do,” Wright said. “With this new approach, we are well-positioned to accomplish that vision and build a brighter future for Chelan County.”
