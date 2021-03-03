CHELAN — Winter brought above-average snowfall to remote locations in the Lake Chelan Basin, including nearly 14 feet in one area.
Chelan County PUD employees flew by helicopter into the basin to measure snowpack at a trio of sites. On average, snowpack was found to be 115% of a typical year, according to a PUD report.
Manual measurements were taken over the last week at Lyman Lake six miles west of Holden Village and Park Creek Ridge 17 miles northwest of Stehekin. Measurements were also taken from digital readers at Rainy Pass 13 miles north of Stehekin.
Lyman Lake measured in with the highest total, 166 inches or 13.8 feet, followed by Park Creek Ridge, 136 inches or 11.3 feet, and then Rainy Pass with 108 inches or 9 feet, the report said.
The manual measurements are taken in places where there are snow telemetry systems, or SNOTEL, that provide hourly readings of snow depth and its snow water equivalent. PUD staff visit the sites three times a year for manual measurements.
“The most accurate way to get that snow water equivalent — that data that we need for the water supply forecast — is to go and take manual measurements,” said PUD energy analyst John Wasniewski.
Measurements are usually taken at the end of January, February and March, though they only measured twice this year. This gives the PUD water supply forecasts for each of the following months and a final water supply forecast.
While the measurements provide fodder for conversation, Wasniewski said the purpose of the survey was to get an idea of how much will melt and runoff into Lake Chelan. And the best predictor of runoff volume is snow weight, not depth.
“How much water is up on the hill, so to speak — we figure that out by getting the weight of the snow,” Wasniewski said. “ ... That weight is what the snow water equivalent is. That’s the real data that we’re after.”
Understanding how much runoff to expect helps the PUD better control the amount of water in the lake.
“Each year can vary quite a bit in terms of the amount of runoff that’s expected to occur in the basin and it’s all based on Mother Nature — you know, the amount of precipitation, how much of it falls and builds as snowpack — and that just helps us with our operation of the lake,” Wasniewski said.
Snowpack densities at Lyman Lake and Park Creek Ridge, where measurements were taken in person, were near 32%, which is about 4% less than last year, according to the report.
From their findings, the PUD is forecasting 111% above-average runoff in the Stehekin area from April to July and 114% at the Lake Chelan Dam.
The report also included a broader runoff forecast, meaning January to July, for the Wenatchee River at Peshastin (109%), the Okanogan River near Tonasket (113%) and the Columbia River at Grand Coulee (98%).