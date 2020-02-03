WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is looking to buy one of the final privately owned properties near its new consolidated headquarters site in Olds Station.
The 0.26-acre shorefront parcel is surrounded on three sides by the former Horan House property, which the PUD also purchased last year.
There’s a 2,000-square-foot house on the property, which was being rented until last month. The property is owned by Scott McDougal, according to Chelan County Assessor records.
The proposed purchase price is $300,000, PUD Shared Services Director Dan Frazier said at a Monday commission meeting. Commissioners will vote on the purchase at their Feb. 18 meeting. If approved, the sale is expected to close by March 5.
The utility plans to use the property for additional recreation and educational opportunities, Frazier said at the meeting. One option would be to extend the Apple Capital Recreation Loop trail west. The property also comes with a 25-foot fishing easement for the Wenatchee River.
It could also be a site for a memorial site — a gazebo was suggested — for the Horan House, which was torn down on the adjacent property last year, Frazier said.
It’s the last non-PUD-owned property that’s serviced by Horan Road, which runs south from Olds Station Road, parallel to the highway.
With all the properties under PUD ownership, the utility could ask the city to convert Horan Road from public access to a private road, Frazier said. That could bring design and security efficiencies to the new consolidated headquarters layout.
This would be the utility’s fifth parcel in the immediate area. They total about 18 acres, according to assessor records.
“It completes the puzzle that we’ve been assembling down there,” Frazier said at the meeting.
The PUD expects to file site development permits for the headquarters project in June and building permits in September, Frazier said in the meeting.