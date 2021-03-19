WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD is reminding hikers to stay off of Sage Hills and Horse Lake trails in order to let mule deer migrate. The trails are scheduled to reopen April 1.
Deer need to feed in the foothills after losing fat over the winter, the utility said in a news release.
“We are really hoping folks can hold off for just two more weeks,” PUD senior wildlife biologist Von Pope said in the release.
Other Foothills trails are now open, including Saddle Rock, Jacobson Preserve, Castle Rock and Dry Gulch. The PUD will monitor trail conditions and deer count in anticipation of the tentative April 1 reopening date.