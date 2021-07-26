WENATCHEE — In with a new restaurant and out with a body care shop are the changes announced in July at Pybus Public Market.
Wenatchee’s newest entry to the culinary scene will be a spot named The Huck, opened by Angie and Eric Decker, who also own The Wild Huckleberry. The new restaurant is to open Sept. 1, according to a release by Pybus Public Market.
The Huck is offering modern American cuisine, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, according to the release. Those looking for a late-night drink can also expect to see cocktails, wines and beers. A few of the dishes on the menu include eggs benedict, omelets, pork chops and pastas.
The Huck will open where Pybus Bistro previously was located. The Bistro closed in June.
Moving out of Pybus is the goat-milk body care shop, Farm to Face & Body. The store was a part of the Anderson Family Farm and first sold goods at Pybus in 2015.
Pybus Market is aiming to fill the vacancy by the end of October, according to the release.
Leslie Freytag, executive director at the market, said Pybus will look at a variety of applicants before deciding on a replacement.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.