WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market’s concourse is reopening Monday for indoor seating — at 25% capacity, which meets the state’s Health Washington guidelines announced Jan. 11.
The change is part of a new concept for restaurants, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries that allows “open air’ establishments, according to a press release from Pybus Market.
The state’s Liquor and Cannabis Control Board met with Pybus staff to determine if the facility could meet airflow standards. It did, though continued carbon dioxide monitoring is required and building windows will remain open to allow fresh air to circulate.
In addition, under the guidelines:
- Six people are allowed per table and tables must be spaced 6 feet apart.
- Windows and doors will be opened 10 minutes before customers are seated and for 10 minutes after they leave.
The businesses opening "open air" service Monday include: Fire, Ice, Cafe Columbia, The Cheesemonger’s Shop, Jones of WA for tastings and McGregor Farms for mead tasting.
“Bring a jacket,” is the advice offered in the press release.
All other shops are open, though South remains closed through the end of January. For details go to pybuspublicmarket.org.