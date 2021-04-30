WENATCHEE — Community members looking for a chance to volunteer or find out more about local community nonprofits have a chance to connect Saturday at the annual Pybus Public Market Nonprofit Day.
Almost 50 nonprofits are expected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Pybus Public Market executive director Leslie Freytag.
Organizers canceled the gathering in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Nonprofits attending include those working with children and youth, environmental protection, homelessness and poverty, arts and education, health and wellness as well as animal support.
“It’s a great thing because we put nonprofits together with people who are looking to serve,” she said. She added: “It’s like a big fair.”