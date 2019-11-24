WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market has formed a tenant search committee to find a replacement for the Wenatchee Brew Pub, a cornerstone tenant that is leaving the market in March.
The committee is looking for a business that can offer their own brews or serve locally sourced beers, ciders and food, according to a Friday press release from Pybus.
“Pybus Public Market has become a favorite gathering place in our community, and we are looking for someone to create a space with a fun casual pub vibe for hanging out with friends,” Pybus Executive Director Leslie Freytag said in the release.
Wenatchee Brew Pub owner Dan Bass is looking to sell the business and its assets in order to focus on his other business, Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company, he told The Wenatchee World earlier this month.
Anyone interested in taking over the space in Pybus should submit business plans to the search committee by Dec. 9, according to the release. Interviews will be conducted on Dec. 17.
The search committee can be reached at info@pybusmarket.org. Anyone interested in the Wenatchee Brew Pub’s assets can inquire at dan@wenatcheevalleybrewing.com.