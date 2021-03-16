WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market has been nominated for a USA Today contest honoring the top public markets in the country.
Pybus is in a group of 20 finalists vying for 10 spots on the publication's winner list, according to a Tuesday release from the market.
Among the others are Pike Place Market, Boston Public Market and the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco, according to the contest website.
The 10 winners will be selected by a public vote. Voting is open until April 12 at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-public-market. The winners will be announced April 23.