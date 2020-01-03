WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market will offer Pybus University classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 7 through April 14.
For class details and registration, visit wwrld.us/2Tn7U6O.
Local volunteers with an interest and aptitude in each subject lead the classes, which are free unless otherwise noted. They're generally held in the LocalTel Event Center or the new, smaller board room.
There are no classes Jan. 28, Feb. 18 or March 2. Some classes have size limits, but people can register for as many as they like.
Classes range from "
Don’t Be Spooked By Your Mammogram" on March 17 to "The Power of Music for Mindfulness" on Jan. 14 and "Self-Compassion Tools for General Wellness, Burnout & Caregiver Fatigue."
"Pybus University is about lifelong learning; classes are practical and playful," coordinator Mary Henson said in a news release. "This series has an emphasis on healthy habits and taking action to better care for yourself. We have experts helping us to see and discover more about our beautiful valley, plus classes for parents of children young and old. And, of course, chances to create beautiful things and learn new artistic skills.