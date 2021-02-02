QUINCY — A flash of gray in the sagebrush.
That’s how state Department of Fish and Wildlife Biologist Jon Gallie described the Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit, while showing the rabbit’s breeding and acclimation enclosures in the Beezley Hills area. On Friday, Gallie trudged between snowy sagebrush hedges looking for the telltale footprints, droppings and burrows of pygmy rabbits.
“All the evidence we ever get to see, is a couple of holes the size of a cantaloupe,” Gallie said, referring to the rabbit’s burrows.
The pygmy rabbit is a softball-sized lump of gray fur with large roundish ears that uses sagebrush for food, water and to make its homes. It is a nearly extinct species native to the Pacific Northwest. The species has been making a comeback after it was bred with its genetic cousins, the Greater Basin pygmy, in zoos and then released back into the wild in 2011.
But it has not been an easy journey for the little rabbits. The species has been plagued by disease, droughts and now two wildfires. One fire in 2017, the Sutherland Canyon Fire, killed about 85 bunnies and in 2020, the Pearl Hill Fire wiped out 70 bunnies at Jameson Lake, half the remaining population.
The program has some good news, though, this winter, Gallie said. The last three winters, about 10 wild rabbits in the Beezley area have survived to make it to the next winter, but this winter 40 wild rabbits survived.
“So, we’re pretty excited,” he said. “Kind of like salmon runs, there are some years where you don’t see any movement and then you see wild increases.”
How the agency is managing pygmy rabbits on the landscape has also changed over the last six years, Gallie said. When he first started, biologists tried to give rabbits every advantage they could. They provide them supplemental food and irrigation water, but the baby rabbits were not adapting well to the wild.
In response, biologists have taken away the extra food and water, as well as made the breeding and acclimation enclosures less secure, he said. Only a three-foot-high chicken wire-like fence separates the rabbits from the rest of the world and nothing is stopping a hawk from swooping down and taking one.
In fact, Gallie followed coyote footprints all the way to the acclimation pen. Biologists use the acclimation pens to get rabbits ready, before they are released into the wild.
“They are predated on by pretty much by everything, anything with canines or talons,” he said. “That’s their role and in good times they can easily produce enough young to withstand the predation.”
It is difficult to figure out how many rabbits are actually on the landscape, Gallie said. If they find a burrow it does not mean that just one rabbit lives there.
“We find individual rabbits that occupy up to four or five burrows,” he said. “And we have found two to three rabbits in a single burrow. It’s kind of like a college dorm room. You just don’t know who is where. It’s a mess.”
To track the rabbits, the agency collects fecal matter and sends it to a lab for testing, Gallie said. They have the genetic records and family trees of thousands of rabbits they’ve identified over the years.
Right now, the state biologists are now conducting their annual winter survey of the species to get an estimate of how many rabbits remain in the wild in two locations: Beezley Hills and Sagebrush Flats. The biologists conduct their surveys when there is snow on the ground so they can find their tracks. They should have final numbers by late March.
It will be an important tally this year for the biologists whose program was devastated by the Pearl Hill Fire, Gallie said.
Unlike the Sutherland Canyon Fire, where some rabbits survived by hiding down their burrows, the Pearl Hill Fire wiped out all the rabbits at the James Lake Preserve, he said. Afterward the biologists found the rabbit’s burrows plugged by ash, which likely asphyxiated any potential survivors.
The James Lake Preserve, “was kind of the heart of our golden eagle territory, jackrabbit, sage grouse,” Gallie said. “It was one of our best areas there was a reason why everything was up there.”
After the fire, biologists had to symbolically rip up the last 10 years of recovery plans for the rabbit, he said. Now they are considering their next steps and are trying to figure out whether to find another location like the Jameson Lake Preserve or keep the few remaining rabbits together so they can breed and spread across the existing landscapes.
“We need to start looking at kind of the middle ground and where we can put some (rabbits),” Gallie said. “But seven years from now, where’s our next big area that we’re gonna take on?”