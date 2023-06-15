 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece top story

Pygmy rabbits take to new approach

Pygmy rabbits take to new approach
230617-newslocal-pygmyrabbits 01.jpg
Buy Now

Jon Gallie with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department looks over the entrance to a Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit burrow inside an enclosure at Beezley Hills, north of Crescent Bar June 5. This is one of two locations the endangered rabbits are being raised locally, with some of the juveniles taken to two other sites or released just outside of the enclosures. Here, a fence surrounding 2 1/2 acres protects the animals from large predators. Gallie said the Pearl Hill Fire in 2020 wiped out a large population of the rabbits. "It really set us back," he said.

NCW — “Sometimes you don’t apply for a job, a job applies for you,” said Jon Gallie, wildlife biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), on how he became involved with the Columbia Basin Pygmy Rabbit Recovery Program in 2016.

With Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits listed as endangered in 2003 and reintroduction activities underway in 2011, Gallie was in the right place at the right time. After being involved in the initial phases of the pygmy rabbit’s population recovery efforts, the project manager moved on and WDFW named Gallie to the position.

BUNNIES
Buy Now

A biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife holds an infant Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit that was captured under a protective net in the sagebrush of remote Douglas County in 2012 out of the artificial burrow seen in the background. New methods are less invasive. The rabbits are now left to dig their own burrows, find their own food, and aren't protected from above. Most of the rabbits don't live older than 3.
230617-newslocal-pygmyrabbits 05.jpg
Buy Now

Game cameras are used to monitor some of the entrances to pygmy rabbit burrows at Beezely Hills.
230617-newslocal-pygmyrabbits 04.jpg
Buy Now

A fence provides protection from large predators of Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits at a 2 1/2 acre site at Beezley Hills. This colony was started in 2017. Earlier methods involving more direct care of the rabbits has evolved into more of a hands-off approach. Officials now move some of the juvenile rabbits bred in this enclosure and one at Sagebrush Flats to two other sites near Rimrock Meadows and Jameson Lake. They also release some just outside of this fence.
230617-newslocal-pygmyrabbits 03.jpg
Buy Now

Outside of a fenced enclosure, Jon Gallie with the Washington Fish and Wildlife Department, looks for pygmy rabbit scat and burrows at Beezley Hills, north of Crescent Bar June 5. He and a team are finding success in releasing juvenile rabbits outside of the protected area.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred