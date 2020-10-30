WENATCHEE — When schools and businesses were ordered to shut down because of COVID-19, the push was on to work remotely. We wanted to find out what that process was like for LocalTel — one of those businesses everyone calls to get connected.
The East Wenatchee-based company provides phone, internet, television and security services using Chelan, Douglas and Grant County PUD fiber optic networks.
Here are emailed responses to questions put to LocalTel President Dimitri Mandelis, who looped in Jenny Montgomery, provisioning and installation manager; Patti Johnson, tech support and repair manager; and Tracey Yedinak, sales and customer service manager:
Wenatchee World: What went through your head when you heard that schools and businesses were being shut down? Did you realize it was coming? Had you geared up for it?
Dimitri Mandelis: We did not see it coming.
Patti Johnson: I don’t think anyone initially understood how drastically this would affect our business, our employees or our customers. We’ve never had a situation like this so there was no real way to gear up. We just had to do our best to meet the challenges as they occurred.
Jenny Montgomery: I can’t say we geared up for the shutdown. We adapted well, made significant changes, and did it fast. We also had a little luck on our side. In February, we moved to a new scheduling software that allowed office staff and techs to work and communicate completely paperless.
That, along with the ability to keep time through an app and a lot of available tech support, allowed office staff to transition to remote work within a single business day. We followed the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” measure and maintained or even improved the ability to process jobs efficiently.
Tracey Yedinak: I immediately starting thinking about the LocalTel employees who had kids in school and how we could keeping them working while also helping their kids with school.
WW: What was your main concern?
Johnson: The infrastructure was never designed to handle what we were asking of it. Our biggest concern was for customers in rural areas with SkyFi 25/3 packages who, all of a sudden, had their entire families connected to the internet and streaming videos and video conferencing, which is all very bandwidth intensive. The system was not designed with that kind of utilization in mind.
Montgomery: The overbearing concern and pressure we face is the responsibility to put our staff and customers in the best position to stay healthy. That has been a considerable weight. Office staff primarily moved to remote work. Although health is a priority, it was less consuming.
My main concern with remote workers was maintaining and building our connection without verbal communication. That method of management disappeared the day we went to remote work.
Yedinak: Since March, my main concern has been keeping our employees safe.
Mandelis: My concerns were how many employees would get it and how many businesses and residential customers would be out of work.
WW: How long did it take for people to start calling about added service? Was the focus initially on working from home or entertainment (streaming services)? Or are those pretty intertwined?
Johnson: The calls started almost immediately. I think it was a mix of people adding new services because recreational options became so limited and people needed higher speeds or getting service when they didn’t have it before.
From a support perspective a large number of our calls were from people who were buying new devices and needed help setting them up and getting them connected to their TV or internet.
Yedinak: I feel like right away our call volume went up with people needing internet and faster speeds for streaming. I was a little surprised by how many people did not have internet access.
WVBW: Did it change as the shut down continued into the summer?
Johnson: It’s been pretty consistent.
Montgomery: Workers’ comfort level and understanding of policies improved as the shutdown progressed. Call volume, truck rolls, customer needs and planning grew.
Yedinak: We have continued to have a high call volume for internet service. Many calls are coming from people living on the other side of the mountains. Some are moving here and some use as a second home.
WVBW: What percentage of calls were from residential customers, compared to commercial customers? How has that changed moving into the fall?
Johnson: A larger percentage of calls were from residential customers who needed to work from home so they needed faster speeds or better equipment such as routers to accommodate that.
Yedinak: Most of our calls have been from residential customers. Our current business customers called to make changes to their services since they were forced to temporarily close and work remotely. We have many solutions for businesses that helped them make the transition to working from home.
WVBW: The PUDs in Chelan and Douglas counties have been investing in fiber and connectivity capacity for years. Did that help us? How ready was the region to adapt to working from home? How do you think we compare to other areas in the state in terms of readiness?
Mandelis: The fiber network is up to being able to provide the bandwidth that was needed over fiber.
Johnson: The fiber systems are very robust and were very stable and adaptable to the changes. I think that people in areas with fiber were far more successful at transitioning to a “work from home” model than people in areas that are reliant on more traditional service types.
Montgomery: I was honestly a little surprised by the number of homes without basic internet service. I think that would be a good community conversation.
The PUDs, along with LocalTel, worked quickly to create filtered hotspots for both students and remote workers. We are probably as prepared or more prepared than other regions because we can offer service over wireless or fiber optics.
WVBW: What do you see are the biggest needs now in that regard? Is the system stretched thin? Or are people just making more use of what’s been available?
Johnson: For fiber, I think that people are just utilizing what they already had available.
WVBW: What were the biggest needs initially in getting students and workers set up to work remotely?
Johnson: In homes that had fiber, the adjustment really came down to the end user equipment and our part in that was through our tech support department. We spent countless hours helping people get the new equipment authenticated and working in their homes.
In homes where there was no internet, we worked with the Chelan County PUD to put up “workspots” for people who needed service but couldn’t afford it.
Yedinak: We worked with Chelan, Douglas and Grant PUDs, GWATA, school districts and other entities to provide free filtered workspots and internet to homes. We were able to respond quickly to internet needs since we have access to fiber as well as our wireless offering.
WVBW: What has been the impact on LocalTel? Is it good for business? Does it change your five-year plan?
Johnson: Our staff worked very hard over long hours to help the people in the community adjust.
Montgomery: For the provisioning department, I believe our 5-year plan has changed. I don’t think we will completely depart from remote work. Even if the staff returns to the office, I imagine it will not be full time, but combined with remote work flexibility. Productivity has increased with the team at home, despite the volume. The push to create additional communication channels and programs to connect efficiently has had to speed up due to remote work. That’s a plus.
Mandelis: We saw an uptick on people signing up for fiber.
WVBW: Have you had to hire extra help? Are you seeing new customers? Different kinds of service?
Johnson: Our call volume has increased and we have hiMontgomery additional help to field all the additional calls from customers who are using their services in ways they never did before.
Montgomery: Yes to all.
WVBW: How have you adapted your workforce or how you do business?
Johnson: Because of the type of business we are, we were able to change our business practices very quickly. Within a few days we set up approximately 60% of our employee base to work from home.
A large percentage of our non-customer facing office staff is still working from home. Some of them need to be home because schools are closed and they have school aged children and some just feel more comfortable staying isolated as much as possible.
It has been very successful.
Management is able to track metrics regarding workload and call volume but we also have a great team of people who take pride in making sure our customers are able to function in all the ways they need to during this national crisis.
WVBW: What do you see will be the demand moving forward? Will the demand for connectivity at home, allowing remote access, continue at a higher level? Or will it revert once the pandemic ends?
Johnson: I think the landscape will be permanently different. A lot of companies have realized that there is some benefit to allowing employees to work remotely so I think that some aspects of the changes, like distance learning, will definitely revert after the pandemic ends, I think there will be changes to how we do business.
WVBW: What does your own home office set up look like? How have you changed your working habits since the pandemic started?
Johnson: My own home office desk is messy, just like my regular office desk.
I have changed my work habits in that I work my regular hours and then work a little throughout the evening to catch up. When I have insomnia, I work. It’s so easy just to sit down at my desk for a “quick minute” to send an email and then get caught up in something and find myself working until 11 p.m.
I think people will need to learn to set boundaries so they don’t get burned out and make sure that home still feels like home and not just an extension of work.
Montgomery: My home set up used to be sitting on the floor with my laptop. Since the shutdown, that station has evolved to a PC with two monitors.
It’s crucial to create a routine, get dressed like your heading to the office, and hold yourself to a planned start and stop time.
Yedinak: I have remote access and a phone that connects to our phone system. I started working three days a week from home.
WVBW: What would be your advice to either employers or workers on the most important things to focus on in setting up a home office/remote working space?
Johnson: Set up a space that isn’t distracting. If you can utilize a room that other people in your home aren’t in, that’s ideal.
WW: What “connectivity” items are likely on everyone’s Christmas wish list this year?
Johnson: Mine is the Oculus Quest 2 that I really super super want but I can’t justify the expense.
I also think people will move to laptops instead of desktops and tablets will be popular. Roku devices and Firesticks have been popular because people are looking for more entertainment in the home.
I think more people will be replacing older TVs with newer smart TVs. A lot of movies are previewing on streaming systems so people who normally went to the theater to watch new releases will be getting devices to view new releases from home.
For more about the impacts of moving to a remote working environment, see the November issue of The Wenatchee Valley Business World.