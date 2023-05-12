WENATCHEE — Do you know what to do if a day hike goes wrong?
The Wenatchee World hosted a forum Wednesday at Pybus Public Market to discuss outdoor safety, where experts talked about ways to stay safe and get rescued in the outdoors.
Much of the conversation focused on The Enchantments, a popular area within the Alpine Lakes Wilderness that is the location of more search and rescue calls than anywhere else in Chelan County.
Rescues are led by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management division and often require the assistance of outside agencies, like the Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association, Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue or ambulance services. Rescues are free of cost, unless the services of an air ambulance service, like LifeFlight, is required.
Speaking at the forum was Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Emergency Management and Vern Nelson Jr., president of the mountain rescue association.
Their answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Wenatchee World: What are some common mistakes people make that cause them to need a rescue?
Vernon Nelson: It’s not necessarily not being prepared, it’s not expecting what’s coming. A lot of the time, people think it’s going to be colder in the mountains. It’s just as hot. Our mountains aren’t that high. You get up in The Enchantments and there’s no shade. We’ve seen a lot of heat exhaustion in the past couple of years.
The other thing is when temps go up, our helicopter support goes down.
Jason Reinfeld: Big factors that affect the ability of a helicopter rescue are elevation and temperature. So the lower your elevation and the colder the air, the better the helicopter performs. So sometimes when you are at high elevations on a hot summer day it might take away that ability for a hoist rescue.
Note: A hoist rescue involves a helicopter crew attaching a cable to a person while hovering above ground.
WW: What kind of hazards should people be aware of when they’re going out into the wilderness?
Reinfeld: A common one is weather. Conditions can change on you depending where you’re at. It could look like a great day when you start out and once you get up high in elevation things go sideways. The more remote you get, be more cautious about that rock you’re stepping off. Check and make sure it’s not wobbling or anything like that, you don’t want to roll your ankle when you’re a 10 mile hike to get to.
Nelson: In summer, we see a lot of heat-related stuff and then last couple of years September and October have actually been our busier times of year because people are pushing it for the thru-hike of The Enchantments but it can be 70 degrees in town but winter on Asgaard Pass and in the mountains.
WW: Aside from physical injury, when should someone call for help?
Reinfeld: There’s no black and white for that answer, it all depends on the person and the scenario they’re in. I will tell you one thing: If you’re in trouble mid-afternoon and you carry on until late in the evening, our response is going to be much more difficult and time consuming, depending on what predicament you’re in. If you do put off that call until it’s nighttime and we do deploy a helicopter to do a hoist rescue or anything, that just adds a whole other element of hazard to the rescuers.
That’s all going to be factored into our decisions on what we send to the field and when it. When might end up having a morning rescue, which happens quite often, especially in the summer when we know temperature is not necessarily going to be a factor in them surviving through the night.
Nelson: Don’t delay calling. I always tell people, ‘Don’t feel bad.’ We don’t always necessarily want to do rescues. I wish there was a world where Chelan County Mountain Rescue didn’t exist and everybody just had fun in the mountains.
But we also don’t mind. We’re volunteers. We’re doing this to give back and help out.
WW: So you’ve called for help — now what do you do?
Reinfeld: It’s scenario-based. If you’re injured and you’re in a good spot for us to get you, please don’t move. If we’re looking at a helicopter rescue, if you can get to a good landing zone, that would be great. Or if you’re in enough of a clearing that a hoist helicopter can pull you up, that would be great. If you can continue on and meet the rescuers halfway, that’s going to really expedite your rescue.
Nelson: I think one this is if we see you, don’t think we know where you are. It’s hard to see in the mountains, right? We’ll see people and then they’ll throw their jacket back on and don’t try to look known anymore and then we’re like, ‘Wait, where’d they go?’ Because mountains are big and people are small.