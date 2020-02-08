WENATCHEE — Laughing with excitement, Eastmont High School senior Tess Sparks adjusted her new bright-red robe. “Is my crown on straight?” she asked.
Sparks, the daughter of Courtney McCoy-Woods and David Woods and David Sparks, was named the 2020 Apple Blossom queen at the festival’s annual Royalty Selection Pageant on Saturday.
“It’s unbelievable. I was so nervous and then hearing my name, it was just crazy,” she said in an interview after the pageant.
Sparks is the first Eastmont queen in seven years — the last was Emily Abbott in 2013.
She’ll preside over the 101st annual festival with princesses Kelly Norland, daughter of Kate and Erik Norland, and Kaia St. John, daughter of Rebecca Tucker and Jed Gossman, and Jake St. John and KC St. John. Both are Wenatchee High School students.
World photo/Don Seabrook The opening number for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020 was performed by dancers from Fabulous Feet Dance Studio.
World photo/Don Seabrook The girl who would become queen, Tess Sparks walks out on stage to give her prepared speach at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020.
World photo/Don Seabrook Top ten royalty candidates wait in their dressing room for the judges to choose the queen and princesses during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020.
World photo/Don Seabrook Olivia Lancaster gets ready to go onstage to present an award at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020. Behind her are queen Savannah Slife and princess Elizabeth Popoff.
World photo/Don Seabrook New Washington State Apple Blossom Queen Tess Sparks is crowned by last year's Queen Savannah Slife at the end of the Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020.
World photo/Don Seabrook The 2020 Apple Blossom Royal Court from left, Princess Kaia St. John, Queen Tess Sparks, and Princess Kelly Norland are announced to the Apple Blossom Selection Pageant crowd Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020.
World photo/Don Seabrook Queen Tess Sparks gets a hug from candidate Haley Gilman after the curtain closes at the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Saturday night, Feb. 8, 2020.
In addition to picking the royal court, the pageant provides five superlative awards. The achievement award went to Abby Wilt, the community involvement award went to Norland, the congeniality award went to Haley Gilman and the most photogenic award was presented to Jessie Weber.