QUINCY — Nik Bergman, assistant superintendent of the Quincy School District, has been tapped to replace outgoing Superintendent John Boyd.
The decision was made Tuesday during a special school board meeting. At the same meeting, the board released Boyd from his contract and thanked him for the seven-and-a-half year tenure.
Boyd currently remains the top official in the district and he and Bergman will work together on a transition plan, according to a school district press release.
The decision brings a prompt end to a search that began after Boyd announced plans on Dec. 29 to accept the interim superintendent position with Evergreen Public Schools in Vancouver.
Bergman has worked in the district for 18 years. His previous experience also includes stints as a teacher, dean of students and principal. During his time, his work included the passage of a $108 million bond and the renovation of the district’s four elementary schools as well as the middle school.
The district serves about 3,000 students.
Bergman will lead efforts to find a replacement for the now-vacant assistant superintendent position.
“I think Nik is ready for this position and I think it is the best move at this time for the district to move him into a permanent position,” Board President Jack Foglesong said in Tuesday’s meeting.
“John has moved this district to a good spot,” said Tricia Lubach, board vice president. “We greatly appreciate John as a leader and person.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.