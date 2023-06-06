QUINCY — A new partnership in Quincy wants to set local students up for a career in the region's data center industry.
The Data Center Technician Career Launch program allows junior and senior year students in Quincy to take relevant Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes while in high school before transferring to Big Bend Community College to complete a IT Systems Administration Associates/Certificate/Cisco Networking certificate.
The program includes 360 hours of instruction over four high school courses and one year at Big Bend Community College. According to a press release North Central Educational Service District, students can earn up to 15 dual credits toward their certificate.
“Career Launch programs take considerable partnership and planning to develop, but they are intentionally developed to align to the skills and experiences young people need to be competitive candidates for great local jobs,” Sue Kane, director of STEM initiatives and strategic partnerships for the NCESD, said in the press release.
The program is a partnership between Computing for All, the North Central Career Connect Washington Regional Network, Quincy School District, Big Bend Community College and Microsoft, Sabey Data Centers and the Quincy School District IT department.
“The Data Center Technician Career Launch Program perfectly aligns with our QSD Strategic Plan Goal Five - Pathways to Graduation and Beyond,” said Quincy Superintendent Nik Bergman. “Upon graduating from Quincy High School, seniors will not only receive their diploma but also earn a technician certificate, enabling them to make immediate contributions to the thriving data center industry in our community."
Last fall, the first cohort of 13 students enrolled in the progra, and this April, it received final endorsement from the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges.
“At Sabey Data Centers, we’re really proud to be involved with the Data Center Technician Launch program,” said Shawn Devine with Sabey Data Center. “From my experience, I’ve found it’s been mutually beneficial for the community, the students, and us as a company. As Sabey grows, we're going to need additional talent. This program offers local students an opportunity to work in an industry where they have a bright future."
