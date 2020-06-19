EPHRATA — A Quincy man died early Friday morning when he was ejected from his car about five miles southwest of Ephrata.
Augustine Gallegos, 22, was driving a 2003 Honda Accord eastbound on Road 9-NW at a high speed when the left rear tire blew out, according to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle lost control, slid off the roadway and then rolled 2.5 times before coming to a stop.
Gallegos was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected, the release said. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor. The Grant Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, the release said.
The Honda was destroyed.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the collision.