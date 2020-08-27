QUINCY — A 30-year-old Quincy man accused of killing another Quincy resident and keeping the body in his bedroom for several days reportedly told a witness he shot Abel Vargas in self-defense.
Martin Diaz Jr. pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Grant County Superior Court to first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Trial was set for Oct. 14. He’s being held at the Grant County Jail on $1.5 million bail.
The 29-year-old Vargas was last seen alive Aug. 8. Police found his body Aug. 11 wrapped in plastic bags in Diaz’s bedroom in Quincy. He died of a gunshot wound to the head, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined.
Diaz shared the home with family members, who called police Aug. 11 after noticing a foul smell coming from Diaz’s locked bedroom. Diaz was arrested the next day in Moses Lake.
Some time after Vargas died, Diaz brought a woman to his room, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court.
He explained to her the foul smelling bags contained dead animals, which he intended to place beneath homes in hopes of driving the occupants out so he could burglarize them, the affidavit said.
The woman also told police about a later conversation with Diaz in which he allegedly claimed to shoot Vargas in self-defense. She said Diaz told her that Vargas wanted him to kill someone and that Diaz refused, which prompted Vargas to threaten to harm Diaz’s family, the affidavit said.
Diaz and Vargas were in Diaz’s home, as were his family members, when the alleged conversation took place. The woman said Diaz told her that Vargas left his room and, not knowing his intentions, Diaz panicked and shot Vargas once in the head to protect his family, the affidavit said.
In an interview with Quincy police, Diaz didn’t admit to killing Vargas, but did say he wrapped Vargas’ body in garbage bags, the affidavit said. A single .40-caliber shell casing was recovered in his room.
Moses Lake police officers located a .40-caliber handgun in a fanny pack worn by Diaz during his arrest on Aug. 12, the affidavit said. He added he got the gun from a cartel. Diaz has two prior felony convictions for second-degree theft and isn’t allowed to possess firearms.
His family did not hear the gunshot, Diaz told officers.
Rebecca Pettingill with the Quincy Valley Post-Register contributed to this report.