QUINCY — An Army veteran focused on such issues as agriculture and the environment is running for a seat in the state House of Representatives.
Quincy Democrat Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz wants to replace Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, in Position 1 for the 13th Legislative District. Dent is seeking a third two-year term serving the district, which covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties.
The son of immigrants who worked in agriculture, Castañeda-Díaz would often help his family during harvest seasons, according to his Wednesday campaign announcement.
“Eduardo knows the diverse people that make up this incredibly unique part of Washington,” the announcement said. “He understands the needs, the desires and the spirit it cherishes day after day, and Eduardo also knows what drives the pulse of Washington’s heartland, what can galvanize and excite it, but also what can frustrate and aggravate the community, particularly in the face of injustice and disregard.”
Castañeda-Díaz enlisted in the U.S. Army while attending Washington State University and served as a combat engineer for five years in the Washington, California and Idaho Army National Guards. He attended graduate school for two years and law school for one.
He is running his campaign based on the following issues: environmental protection, agricultural vitality, civil and human rights, economic justice, health care and education. His education and work history have inspired that platform, according to his announcement.
“Eduardo’s campaign has come together to form a unified message: a better vision for the heart of Washington,” the announcement said. “Eduardo’s campaign’s goal is to bring a positive change to the 13th Legislative District and to inspire their generation to become civically engaged.”
Candidate filing is May 11-15.