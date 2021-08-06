Tanner Anderson, Wenatchee, with Revolution Kart Racing on Wednesday tries to slow people around a kart that crashed into a barrier on the kart racing course at Town Toyota Center. Revolution began operations last week and had been delayed because the parking lot was used as the COVID-19 mass vaccination. Racers pay $20 for use of the 6 1/2 horsepower Honda karts for 10 minutes. Revolution Kart Racing is open in the evenings from Wednesday to Sunday.
Tanner Anderson, Wenatchee, with Revolution Kart Racing on Wednesday tries to slow people around a kart that crashed into a barrier on the kart racing course at Town Toyota Center. Revolution began operations last week and had been delayed because the parking lot was used as the COVID-19 mass vaccination. Racers pay $20 for use of the 6 1/2 horsepower Honda karts for 10 minutes. Revolution Kart Racing is open in the evenings from Wednesday to Sunday.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.