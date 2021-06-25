Racing the heat | Wenatchee Valley pickers work to get crop in before 100-degree days arrive

EAST WENATCHEE — At Columbia Valley Cherries’ 7-acre orchard, Heidi Benitas reaches for large Rainiers, furiously picking them into a pale blue lug hanging from her shoulders. Across rows of trees there is a steady clanging of ladders as pickers hurry from one set to another.
In the Wenatchee Valley as temperatures soar, orchardists with tree-ripened cherries are in a race to harvest their valuable crop. When it gets into 100s, the fruit begins to soften inside, making it less desirable to sell. Fruit on the tops of trees is prone to sunburn. “We really need to get them off before it gets to triple digits,” says Daiam Navarro, one of the supervisors.
It’s 7:30 a.m. in the CVC orchard and a crew of 15 pickers is coming off their lunch break. Because they can only pick cherries until it is 80 degrees outside, they’ve been picking since 3 a.m. using headlamps to guide their fingers which are taped for protection. A second 15-picker crew started at daylight. As the temperature rises, all of them will be told to quit in about two hours.
Every minute counts as the pickers climb up and down ladders, pull cherries off by the stems and a support crew of five hands out empty lugs, collect full ones, and punch tickets to keep track of every picker’s payment.
Navarro, directing pickers to their trees, radios Jim Triggs, a retired Alaska Airlines pilot, that she needs more lugs for her pickers. They are just topping off the 23-pound container of cherries they have strapped to their shoulders. “I can be there in 3 minutes,” Triggs replies. “Can you get here sooner?” says Navarro. “I’ll put it in another gear,” says Triggs.
Getting workers has been a struggle for orchardists in the valley said Conrad Crane, another support crew member. They advertise on Facebook and Spanish-language social media pages. They have increased what they pay for each lug of fruit to entice more workers.
Nearly all of what they grow are Rainier cherries that require picking for color and size as well as careful handling for the delicate skin, Crane said. Because Rainiers take more time to pick, pickers earn $6.75 for each lug they fill at CVC said Navarro. That’s up from $6 last year. They pay the same rate for picking their Bing pollinators, up from $4 last year.
Even with the hectic rush to get cherries off the trees and to the warehouse, Navarro smiles as she walks alongside a crew, ladders in hand, to another section of the orchard as the harvest continues in earnest. “It’s like graduation," she says. "Every year all our hard work pays off.”