WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old Wenatchee man accused of rape was found not guilty last week at trial in Chelan County Superior Court.

David Ernesto Lopez was charged in February 2021 in Superior Court with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?