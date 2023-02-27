WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old Wenatchee man accused of rape was found not guilty last week at trial in Chelan County Superior Court.
David Ernesto Lopez was charged in February 2021 in Superior Court with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment.
A Chelan County jury on Friday found him not guilty of both counts. If convicted, he faced a prison term of 86-114 months — roughly seven to 9.5 years.
The alleged victim told police that Lopez raped her while she slept and then later barricaded his apartment shut, which prevented her from leaving, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. Her allegations did not withstand scrutiny, according Nicole Hankins, attorney for Lopez.
"The evidence discovered by the defense investigation contradicted many of the statements made by the complaining witness," Hankins said in an email Monday. "The jury took less than an hour to reach a verdict and vindicate Mr. Lopez."
Lopez was held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center for eight months before he posted bail in December 2021.
