WENATCHEE — Chelan County Commission candidates Dale England and Tiffany Gering will be asked to share their views on issues facing the housing community at a moderated virtual candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 14.
The event is hosted by the North Central Washington Association of Realtors and the Central Washington Home Builders Association.
England and Gering are competing to fill the District 3 seat being vacated by Doug England. Doug England decided not to seek re-election after serving three terms. The district includes Chelan, Manson, Entiat, Stehekin and parts of Olds Station in Wenatchee.
“The forum will focus on what the county can do to facilitate the expansion of diverse and attainable housing options across Chelan County,” said Jake Mayson, government affairs director for the CWHBA. “Other questions will encourage candidates to share their vision for their community and how it can grow or comment on current events.”
The hour-long event will be hosted over Zoom and live streamed via Facebook and YouTube. The moderator has not yet been announced. The candidates will be asked a mix of questions from the two associations and the audience, with an option to use up to three 1-minute rebuttals to clarify their statements.
“This forum will act as an excellent compliment to the broader candidate forums planned by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber the same week and is the only joint forum planned between CWHBA and NCWAR,” Mayson said. “This partnership reflects growing interest in the housing market across Chelan County and the need for expanded inventory and diversity in the housing market. CWHBA and NCWAR saw the need to address the concerns of the community and this is just one way our associations will be working in concert to advance the cause of attainable housing across North Central Washington.”
The Zoom event is free, but registration is required to get the link. For registration information, go to wwrld.us/2SbKIJW.
The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting forums on Oct. 14 and 15. To register for the Zoom link, go to wenatchee.org.
- 8 a.m. Oct. 14: Congressional District 4 incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and challenger Doug McKinley, D-Richland; and District 8 incumbent Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Sammamish, and challenger Jesse Jensen, R-Bonney Lake
- 8 a.m. Oct. 15: Chelan County commission candidates England and Gering and 12th Legislative District incumbent Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and challenger Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop