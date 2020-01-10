WENATCHEE — The public is invited to a reception Tuesday welcoming Maria Iñiquez and Julie Norton to the Wenatchee School Board.
The reception, which precedes the regular board meeting, is at 5:30 p.m. at the district administration officer, 235 Sunset Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
Iñiguez and Norton were selected Thursday evening from seven candidates invited to interview for appointment to fill two vacant at-large positions on the five-member board.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley A. Allan will preside over the oath of office ceremony that will take place at 6 p.m., kicking off the regular board meeting.
The board meeting will be live-streamed. For information go to wenatcheeschools.org.