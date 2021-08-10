WENATCHEE — Triple-digit heat is coming back for seconds in Wenatchee, and so is the haze.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for North Central Washington in effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening. Triple digits are forecast to start Wednesday and last until Saturday, making for some dangerously hot conditions, said Miranda Cote, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Spokane. Friday and Saturday could tie or break record heat levels.
Temperatures on Friday are projected to reach a high of 102, matching the previous record set in 1998, said Cote.
Saturday’s high is forecast to reach 103, topping the previous 1992 record of 102, said Cote.
Temperatures should start to cool back down on Sunday, with a high of 95, and then drop 10 degrees by Monday, she said.
Wenatchee may be cresting its peak of summer heat. Temperatures tend to start easing down by mid-August.
The same cannot be said for smoky air, as wildfires continue to burn across the state.
Hazy conditions are expected to arrive in Wenatchee starting Wednesday.
Late Sunday heading into Monday is likely when the air quality will start to clear up again, Cote said. The haze is coming from various nearby wildfires, including the Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires by Winthrop.
