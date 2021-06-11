WENATCHEE — Recording a property sale, a lease and most other real estate-related transactions requiring recording at county auditors’ offices will cost an extra $100 starting July 25.
The surcharge applies to every county in the state and was approved by state lawmakers this year to create a housing stability fund that includes eviction prevention. The additional fee is expected to raise $280 million in its first two years, through June 30, 2023.
The money will be used to pay for permanent supportive housing, establish a landlord mitigation fund and establish a home security fund for unsheltered homelessness, project-based vouchers, emergency housing, rapid rehousing, eviction prevention and rental assistance, according to a summary report provided by the Legislature.
The $100 fee does not apply to exempt documents, which include birth, marriage, divorce or death certificates, wage or tax liens and assignments of deed of trust.
Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore, in a notice announcing the new fees, said the surcharge will fund state and local programs that promote housing stability and eviction prevention services.
“The portion of the recording fee retained by the county to fund the recording function remains unchanged since the ‘80s at $5 for the first page, plus $1 for each page thereafter,” he noted.
With the new surcharge, the total first page fee for most documents will be $203.50, up from $103.50 previously charged. In addition to the $5 fee that covers county costs, the fees also include:
- $5 preservation fund fee for the county to preserve documents.
- $3 for state archive storage.
- $83 for previously approved housing charges including $13 for a fund to increase affordable housing and $70 to fund programs to reduce homelessness.
- $2.50 urban planning surcharge that goes to the state.
Exactly how the money will be distributed is still to be decided by the state Department of Commerce, which has been tasked with setting up programs funded by the fees.
A portion of the funds is likely to be distributed quickly to help with immediate concerns, which will give more time to work with counties and cities on longer-term plans, said Tedd Kelleher, senior managing director of housing assistance with Commerce.
Since the revenues won’t start being collected in late July, it will take some time to collect the funds to distribute.
“One of the sections is very clear, to give county governments the first right of refusal,” he said. If the counties pass, then the money would be made available to cities or nonprofits involved in housing efforts.
The counties already receive some previously approved recording fees, he said, so that path is already established.
Until the programs are set up, the money will be put in an account.
“It’s a long-term permanent source of funding,” he said, which will complement other funds that already have been distributed to help with emergency housing issues.
He said census estimates, depending on how the state is read, show that between 10% and 15% of households are behind on their rent right now.
It’s likely that the money will be distributed through grants for specific projections, while other funds might be distributed based on population in each county.
More details will be available as the work on establishing the programs gets underway this summer.