NE Couloir on Colchuck Peak.jpg

The northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak.

LEAVENWORTH — Efforts to recover the bodies of three people who died Sunday near Colchuck Lake after a snow slide have stalled due to dangerous conditions, including recent snowfall and strong winds.

Rescuers have been unable to send recovery teams to the avalanche scene on Colchuck Peak because the area is already prone to avalanches, according to Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. About 20 inches of new snow have fallen since Sunday and the area is experiencing 40 mph gusts, which hinders helicopter travel.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

