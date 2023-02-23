LEAVENWORTH — Efforts to recover the bodies of three people who died Sunday near Colchuck Lake after a snow slide have stalled due to dangerous conditions, including recent snowfall and strong winds.
Rescuers have been unable to send recovery teams to the avalanche scene on Colchuck Peak because the area is already prone to avalanches, according to Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. About 20 inches of new snow have fallen since Sunday and the area is experiencing 40 mph gusts, which hinders helicopter travel.
A group of six were climbing the northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak when the lead climber triggered an avalanche, sweeping them about 500 feet downslope, according to the sheriff's office.
Two avalanche experts from the Northwest Avalanche Center have been sent to the mountain to assess current avalanche hazards.
Reinfeld said the two experts could not reach the scene Thursday due to the conditions.
"The area they're at is not something a casual hiker should be going," Reinfeld said.
It's unclear when a team will be able to recover the bodies because authorities do not have good video or images of the scene, he said.
The avalanche victims were identified Wednesday as Seong Cho, a 54-year-old man from West Hartford, Connecticut, Jeannie Lee, a 60-year-old woman from Bayside, New York and Yun Park, a 66-year-old man from Palisades Park, New Jersey.
Park and Lee were killed in the initial slide, likely buried under the snow, Reinfeld said. Cho, the third, died of severe injuries shortly after.
Once a helicopter is able to reach the scene, local crews will have a better idea what happened after the initial slide occurred at the northeast couloir. But as of Thursday, Reinfeld said he is hesitant to comment on a timeline for recovery.
