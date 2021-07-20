WENATCHEE — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for most of Eastern Washington, including Wenatchee.
The warning means that critical fire conditions are either occurring, or will occur shortly. The warning went into effect at noon today and will expire at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
There is a chance of isolated lightning and thunderstorms for portions of Eastern Washington. But Jennifer Simmons, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said Wenatchee will avoid these storms.
“Unfortunately, most of the precipitation is going to move further east," Simmons said. “Our concern is for the gusty winds so that if a fire were to start in your area, it is very dry and there is a low relative humidity.”
Winds will peak Wednesday afternoon, and it will remain breezy through Wednesday evening. Forecasts call for 5 to 15 mph winds Tuesday, with gusts around 20 mph. Tomorrow, the wind will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.
“With the combination of the really low relative humidity, on top of the gusts and we already have very dry conditions, we’re concerned about that area,” Simmons said.
The humidity will be between 14% and 25% in Wenatchee on Tuesday and 9% and 22% on Wednesday.
